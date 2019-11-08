ValuEngine Upgrades Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:GNW opened at $4.05 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
