ValuEngine Upgrades Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.05 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 202,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 365,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.