ValuEngine Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZUN. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on Baozun and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $59.20 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 3.20. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.