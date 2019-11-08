ValuEngine Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIT. Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Wipro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.44.

WIT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 394,620 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wipro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,996,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,097,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Wipro by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wipro by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,494,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 462,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

