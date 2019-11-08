ValuEngine Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.
NYSE:THC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 1,396,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 8,160 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $160,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
