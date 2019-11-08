ValuEngine Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 1,396,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 8,160 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $160,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

