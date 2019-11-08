ValuEngine Lowers Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.57.

MIDD stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,974. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

