ValuEngine Lowers Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

GSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,226. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

