ValuEngine Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Strong Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

