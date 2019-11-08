Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $205,153.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004961 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $205,153.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.71 or 0.07509638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047320 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

