Usca Ria LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.06.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.93.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.