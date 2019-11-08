Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avista by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 553.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $406,070.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at $817,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

