Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $85,160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $50,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $28,014,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $27,246,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $21,422,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL opened at $98.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.