Usca Ria LLC Invests $45,000 in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $117,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,241,000 after buying an additional 1,423,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,925,000 after buying an additional 746,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 512.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 808,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 676,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,245.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 487,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

