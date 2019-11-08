Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 1,078 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

STT opened at $72.66 on Friday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,020 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.