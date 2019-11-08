Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

