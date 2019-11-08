USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, approximately 334 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,212 shares during the period. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF makes up 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 93.30% of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $439,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

