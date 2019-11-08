Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,713. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

