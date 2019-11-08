Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 252,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.
UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.
