Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Uniti Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.61-1.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

