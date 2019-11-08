UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) CAO Thomas E. Roos Sells 1,177 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNH stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,972. The company has a market capitalization of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.