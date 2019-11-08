Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. 1,440,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.