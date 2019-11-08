Unigestion Holding SA Sells 14,870 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.57.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $9,915,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $302.62. 1,501,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

