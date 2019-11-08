Unigestion Holding SA Sells 129,750 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,673,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,750 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $103,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,303,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,758,000 after purchasing an additional 136,854 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,525,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 562,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,524. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $100,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,201 shares of company stock worth $561,770. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

