Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,601,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,982,000. Host Hotels and Resorts comprises about 1.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 8,328,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,809. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.