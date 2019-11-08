Unigestion Holding SA Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 147,392 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 379,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,335. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

