Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 142,197 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after acquiring an additional 636,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 451,275 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,753 shares of company stock worth $6,165,888. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

