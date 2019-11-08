Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.