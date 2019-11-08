Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,703. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

