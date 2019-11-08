Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.