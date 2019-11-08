Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

