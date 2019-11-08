UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) vs. Standard Chartered (NYSE:SCBFF) Financial Review

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UBS Group alerts:

This table compares UBS Group and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.26 billion 1.10 $4.52 billion $1.41 8.80 Standard Chartered $23.26 billion 1.28 $1.05 billion $0.61 15.13

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 13.69% 7.50% 0.42% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UBS Group and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 2 6 3 0 2.09 Standard Chartered 2 1 2 0 2.00

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given UBS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

UBS Group beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.