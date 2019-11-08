UBS Group Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Neutral

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

