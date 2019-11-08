U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.20.
USPH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $148.48.
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,080 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.