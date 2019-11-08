U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.20.

USPH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,080 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

