Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TYMN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297 ($3.88).

Get Tyman alerts:

TYMN opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Wednesday. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.01.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas bought 25,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.