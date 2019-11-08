Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $70,577.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $53,912.50.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $54,725.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $52,125.00.

Twitter stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627,462. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Aegis cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

