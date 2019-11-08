Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.94.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.67.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

