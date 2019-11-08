Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Shares Down 0.4%

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Tuanche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuanche stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Tuanche as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tuanche (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

