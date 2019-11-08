TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) CFO Regina Paolillo Sells 8,588 Shares

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regina Paolillo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTEC alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Regina Paolillo sold 706 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $35,300.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00.

TTEC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,827. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.68.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.67%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.