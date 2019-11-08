Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.01).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.74.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 745.9999483 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 36,957 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

