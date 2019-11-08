Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,078 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,231 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,085 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 157,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,505. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

