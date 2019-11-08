Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.84. 858,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,990,675.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

