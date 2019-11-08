Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of TPCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,636. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on Tribune Publishing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

