Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,719. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

