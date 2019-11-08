TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 0.4% Following Weak Earnings

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $44.61 and last traded at $48.74, 27,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 316,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

