Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $357,096.86 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $357,096.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,650.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $300,241.20.

TTD opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

