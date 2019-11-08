Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

