Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 19552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Torstar from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of $40.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

