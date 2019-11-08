Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.60.

TD stock opened at C$76.34 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$65.56 and a 1 year high of C$77.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.79. The business had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$10,069,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. Insiders sold a total of 157,544 shares of company stock worth $11,506,158 in the last quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

