Tom P. Quinly Sells 7,500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.78. 63,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $140.84.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.