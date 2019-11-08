Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

