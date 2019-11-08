Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $11,205,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $152.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

